LONDON, Sept 30 British defence technology company QinetiQ said first half trade had exceeded its expectations, largely driven by U.S. military product orders which came through in the last three months.

QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Friday said last year's restructuring and cost-cutting measures had also helped improve its performance.

"Whilst conditions in our principal markets remain challenging, the group's performance for the first six months of the year has been good and better than originally expected... driven by U.S. military product sales in the global products business, where orders have been weighted to the first half and in particular the second quarter, and by the group-wide self-help programme," the company said in a statement.

The U.S., which has the world's largest defence budget, recently reached agreement on a funding bill for 2011 after having operated on a continuing resolution that funded the military at 2010 levels -- some $20 billion less than its defence department requested for 2011 -- since last October.

QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research agency, has seen an upturn in its fortunes in recent months and earlier this year reported a better-than-expected full-year operating profit and said it would resume paying dividends.

QinetiQ embarked on a restructuring this time last year, splitting itself into three divisions: U.S. Services, UK Services and Global Products. It also suspended dividends for a year, renegotiated contracts with suppliers, changed employees' terms and conditions, and cut jobs.

It made the moves in response to the loss of a key training contract with Britain's defence ministry and delays to other orders in both Britain and the U.S.

Shares in the company, which have fallen 1.7 percent in the last three months, closed at 113.7 pence on Thursday, valuing QinetiQ at around 754 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

