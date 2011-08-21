LONDON Aug 21 British defence technology company QinetiQ is pressing the UK government to make sweeping reforms to the "golden share" agreement that protects the firm from a foreign takeover, The Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said the firm's chief executive, Leo Quinn, has been in talks with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about relaxing the terms of the golden share for months.

It cites a source as saying that while the government wants to help ease the bureaucratic burden that the arrangement has on the company, ministers also want to ensure that a change to the terms does not harm national security.

The British government has had a veto on any takeover of the firm since it was created in 2001 after being spun out of the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency.

"QinetiQ maintains a regular dialogue with the MoD on all aspects of its business, but it never comments on those discussions," said a spokesman for the firm.

Shares in QinetiQ closed at 110 pence on Friday valuing the company at about 730 million pounds ($1.21 billion). ($1 = 0.603 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)