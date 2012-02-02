(Adds detail)

LONDON, FEB 2 British defence technology company QinetiQ said it expects to meet full-year profit forecasts despite uncertainty on future levels of military spending in Britain and the United States.

"Conditions in UK and U.S. defence markets remain challenging as deficit-reduction requirements drive ongoing uncertainty on levels of future expenditure," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"However, absent any material change in customer requirements, the group's performance for the current year will at least meet the expectations set out at the interim results on November 23, 2011."

Late last year the company said it would beat its own earnings expectations for the year by 20 percent after restructuring and cost cuts drove a 45 percent surge in first-half profit.

QinetiQ is expected to post an average pretax profit of 126 million pounds ($199.82 million) for the year to end-March, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.

QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, said its priority was to complete its two year self-help programme to make the group stronger and more competitive.

During its third quarter QinetiQ won a 38 million pounds naval combat integration contract from Britain's Ministry of Defence. However, it said budgets and spending priorities were still uncertain in the U.S., delaying the award of contracts.

The U.S., easily the world's largest defence spender, has capped its military budget at last year's levels for 2012, significantly less than its defence department requested, while the European market continues to be dominated by government deficit reduction programmes, which are expected to disrupt procurement plans further.

British military equipment maker Chemring last week said it expects defence markets to be challenging in 2012, sending its shares down.

Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 16 percent in the last three months, closed at X pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 900 million pounds.

