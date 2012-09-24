* H1 boosted by delivery of two Q-Net orders
* H2 order visibility much lower than usual, particularly in
U.S.
LONDON, Sept 24 British defence technology
company QinetiQ reported a better than expected first
half performance, helped by strong trade at its global products
and UK services divisions.
QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as
bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Monday said it had
delivered the majority of two large orders for the Q-Net vehicle
survivability product, a Kevlar web which helps protect vehicles
from rocket-propelled grenade attacks.
It added that its UK services unit performed well during the
period, but that this was partially offset by its business in
the United States, which continues to experience delays in
contract awards.
The U.S., which remains the world's largest market for
weapons, already has plans in place to cut $487 billion from its
defence budget.
Congress could also make a further $500 billion in military
spending cuts in January under a process known as sequestration.
QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research
agency, said forward visibility for the next six months was much
lower than usual, particularly in the U.S.
"A large number of submitted bids remain unresolved, and
some of these are unlikely to be decided until the issue of
sequestration is addressed," the company said in a statement.
"However, the strong performance in the first half gives the
board confidence that the group should at least meet its
expectations for the current year, absent any material change in
customer requirements."
Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 9.7 percent in the last
three months, closed at 171.8 pence on Friday, valuing the group
at around 1.13 billion pounds ($1.84 billion).