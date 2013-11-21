BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports February traffic
* Jetblue - Co's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for February increased approximately one and a half percent year over year
LONDON Nov 21 British technology firm QinetiQ said it expects commercial demand to make up half of its business in the next five years, up from a current 25 percent level, as the company battles declining defence budgets in the U.S. and Europe.
QinetiQ, the Ministry of Defence's former research arm, currently generates 75 percent of revenues from defence markets, with the remaining from commercial customers.
"Our strategy really defines a growth portfolio beyond defence. In an ideal world, if you were prepared to take a horizon in the next five years, i would see that ratio moving more towards 50-50," Chief Executive Leo Quinn told Reuters on Thursday.
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors
* Bridgepoint Education - entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII LP to repurchase 18.1 million shares of co's stock from Warburg Pincus