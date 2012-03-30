* UK gives up right to veto company's activities

* Makes it easier for QinetiQ to raise funds, sell assets

* UK keeps power to block investors from building big stake

* Shares up 1.8 pct (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, March 30 Britain has relaxed its influence over defence technology firm QinetiQ, giving up the right to veto any of the company's activities and so making it easier for QinetiQ to raise funds and buy or sell businesses.

However, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday it retained other controls over the maker of high-tech military equipment to protect national security, including the power to block an investor from building up a stake it deems too big.

The MoD agreed special shareholder rights with QinetiQ when the maker of bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors was split from a government agency, the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency, in June 2001 and part privatised.

The government sold its remaining 18.9 percent stake in QinetiQ to investors for 257 million pounds in 2008.

QinetiQ said on Friday the changes to the shareholder agreement, which are subject to approval at its next annual investor meeting, would help it to compete more effectively.

"These changes include removal of the MoD's right to veto any transaction or activity and the introduction of a less onerous compliance system similar to those of QinetiQ's peer companies. The material shareholder thresholds remain unchanged," chief executive Leo Quinn said.

"This is a positive step in further modernising QinetiQ ... as the group continues to transform itself into a competitive commercial business."

Fellow British defence companies BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce are governed by a rule restricting foreign investors from owning more than 15 percent stake.

"MoD retains other controls to help protect national security and QinetiQ's independence and impartiality," an MoD spokesman said on Friday, without giving further details.

Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 11 percent in the last three months, were up 1.8 percent at 152.5 pence by 0805 GMT, valuing the group at just under 1 billion pounds.

"The change to the MoD golden share is another milestone in QinetiQ becoming a more commercial organisation. However, we continue to view QinetiQ as an unlikely takeover target due to conflicts of interest if acquired by an equipment manufacturer," said Liberum Capital analyst William Shirley.

QinetiQ also said its results for the year to the end of March would meet market expectations, helped by a restructuring programme started two years ago to cut costs and streamline its operations. It also said it had received a one-off payment of 65 million pounds from the MoD relating to "rationalisation costs".

The company is expected to report a pretax profit of 139 million pounds ($221 million) for the year to the end of March, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.

QinetiQ said the "market outlook beyond the current year is unchanged as forward visibility remains lower than normal at this time".

Defence companies across the globe have been hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United States and Britain, a delay in key orders and the end of the Iraq war.

($1=0.6285 British pounds) (Editing by Matt Scuffham and Mark Potter)