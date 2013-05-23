* FY pretax profit 152.1 mln stg vs 110.2 mln stg

* Revenue falls 9.6 pct to 1.33 bln

* Maintains guidance as U.S. uncertainty persists

LONDON, May 23 British defence technology firm QinetiQ Group launched a strategic review of its U.S. services division on Thursday, after the unit was hit by a 256 million pound ($385 million) non-cash goodwill impairment.

Qinetiq, which makes drones and bomb detection robots, said underlying operating profit at its U.S. services arm fell 31.8 percent fall to 21.9 million pounds in the year to the end of March, compared to a 40 percent rise to 85.8 million pounds at its UK services unit.

Its UK arm's strong performance helped boost underlying pretax profit by 6 percent to 152.1 million pounds from 110.2 million over the same period, beating analyst expectations that expected it to report about 145 million pounds, Reuters data showed.

QinetiQ and other defence contractors have been pressured by uncertainty over the impact of mandatory government spending cuts in the U.S. - known as sequestration - which have already caused some contract delays.

"The decline in performance of U.S. services reflected the continuing very challenging market conditions and we have decided to initiate a strategic review of this division to determine the best way to maximise its value," Chief Executive Leo Quinn said.

"While the range of possible outcomes is wider than usual at this stage in the year and the full impact of sequestration remains unclear, the board is maintaining its expectations for overall group performance in the current year absent any material changes in customer requirements," he said.

The company said on Mar. 28 that its cost cutting efforts in the U.S. would cause a exceptional charge of 25 million pounds for the 2012-13 financial year.

Overall sales at the company, formerly Britain's state-owned defence agency, fell 9.6 percent to 1.33 billion pounds due to the U.S. budget uncertainty and an expected second-half reduction in orders for conflict-related products, it said.

It increased its final dividend by 31 percent to 3.8 pence a share.

Shares in QinetiQ closed at 203.8 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 1.33 billion pounds.