LONDON, July 25 British defence technology contractor QinetiQ said U.S. spending cutbacks had hit demand for its products, but said it would maintain its full year outlook in the absence of any material changes in customer orders.

QinetiQ, which makes drones and bomb detection robots, said its global products division had experienced a slower start to the year than planned, as budgetary pressures in Washington and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan hit sales for conflict-related products and spares.

Global products, which has shorter order cycles and more unpredictable revenues, accounted for about 19 percent of QinetiQ's business last year. QinetiQ said visibility of key orders and their timing was still limited, and that it was continuing to diversify its portfolio with a focus on non-conflict markets.

The United States, the world's biggest defence market, is cutting its defence spending by at least $487 billion over the next decade as part of government budget cuts known as sequestration. The cuts went into effect in March for the first time.

"While the range of possible outcomes is wider than usual at this stage in the year particularly in Global Products and the full impact of sequestration remains unclear, the board is maintaining its expectations for overall group performance in the current year absent any material changes in customer requirements," it said in a statement.

QinetiQ said its U.S. services business, which it launched a strategic review of in May following a 256 million pound ($393 million) writedown, performed in line with expectations over the period from March 31 to date although market conditions remained challenging.

It said its UK services division, which it has renamed EMEA services to reflect the unit's intentions to pursue international opportunities, had delivered a steady performance and showed good order intake over the same period.

Shares in QinetiQ closed at 185.1 pence on Wednesday, valuing it at 1.2 billion pounds.