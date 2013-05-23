BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
May 23 Qinetiq Group PLC : * 6% increase in underlying operating profit * Revenue £1,327.8M versus £1,469.6M * Dividend per share 3.80P 2.90P * Agreed five-year, £998M re-pricing of long term partnering agreement (ltpa)
with MOD * Non-cash £256M goodwill impairment in US services; initiating strategic
review * Heightened uncertainty around US fed services spending causing low levels of
visibility in US services * Budget pressures are continuing to affect the timing and quantity of sales in
global products * Board is maintaining its expectations for overall group performance in the
current year
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.