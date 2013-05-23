May 23 Qinetiq Group PLC : * 6% increase in underlying operating profit * Revenue £1,327.8M versus £1,469.6M * Dividend per share 3.80P 2.90P * Agreed five-year, £998M re-pricing of long term partnering agreement (ltpa)

with MOD * Non-cash £256M goodwill impairment in US services; initiating strategic

review * Heightened uncertainty around US fed services spending causing low levels of

visibility in US services * Budget pressures are continuing to affect the timing and quantity of sales in

global products * Board is maintaining its expectations for overall group performance in the

current year