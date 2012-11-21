LONDON Nov 21 Qinetiq Group PLC : * QINETIQ GROUP PLC H1 REVENUE FELL 7 PCT TO 685.5 MLN STG * auto alert - qinetiq group plc interim div 1.1 pence/shr * qinetiq group plc - h1 profit before tax £80.0m vs £73.3m * qinetiq group plc - believes the group as a whole will perform in