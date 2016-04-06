UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd :
* Says the company's industry-chain management unit completes investment in Zhejiang cosmetic firm (target company)
* Says the unit ups stake in the target company to 60 percent from 33.33 percent
* Says the plan was disclosed on Jan. 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pY4f55
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.