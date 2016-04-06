April 6 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd :

* Says the company's industry-chain management unit completes investment in Zhejiang cosmetic firm (target company)

* Says the unit ups stake in the target company to 60 percent from 33.33 percent

* Says the plan was disclosed on Jan. 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pY4f55

