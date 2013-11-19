UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 19 Qiwi PLC : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 11.63 * Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $25.8 million * Says 2013 adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 42% to 45% over
2012 * Says 2013 adjusted net profit is expected to increase by 50% to 55% over
2012, above the previous guidance of 35% to 40% * Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $40.6 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $202.3 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines