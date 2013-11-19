Nov 19 Qiwi PLC : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share rub 11.63 * Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $25.8 million * Says 2013 adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 42% to 45% over

2012 * Says 2013 adjusted net profit is expected to increase by 50% to 55% over

2012, above the previous guidance of 35% to 40% * Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $40.6 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $202.3 million -- Thomson

