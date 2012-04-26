LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
April 26 Business analytics software maker Qlik Technologies posted a wider quarterly loss as operating costs increased.
Net loss for the first quarter was $7.5 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $ 5.1 million, or 6 cents per share last year.
Quarterly revenue rose 26 percent to $79.2 million.
Qlik shares closed at $30.83 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE

* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016