Oct 23 Qlik Technologies Inc reported a
26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its
business analytics software and an increase in license and
maintenance deals.
The company reported a net loss of $14.4 million, or 16
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from a
profit of $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier as
expenses rose by a about a third.
Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.
Analysts were expecting the company to breakeven on a per share
basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose to $131.3 million from $104.1 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $124.1 million.
