Oct 23 Qlik Technologies Inc reported
strong third-quarter revenue and forecast full-year revenue
largely above analysts' average estimate, helped by higher
demand for its business analytics software.
Shares of the company rose 6 percent in after-hours trading.
The company, which competes with Tableau Software Inc
and Splunk Inc, said it expects full-year
adjusted profit of 18-22 cents per share on revenue of $550-$555
million.
Analyst on average were expecting a profit of 25 cents per
share and revenue of $550.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's flagship product, QlikView, helps companies
organize vast amounts of data in the form of reports, charts and
infographics.
Its Qlik Sense application, launched in July, allows users
to drag and drop information from multiple sources to create
personalized, interactive data visualizations and reports.
"Sales execution has improved ... We think the new products
should capture 'money on the table' that's currently going to
competitor Tableau," CLSA analyst Ed Maguire wrote in a
pre-earnings note.
Qlik reported a net loss of $14.4 million, or 16 cents per
share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a
profit of $3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier as
expenses rose by a about a third.
Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.
Analysts had expected the company to break even on a per-share
basis.
Total revenue rose 26 percent to $131.3 million, above the
average analyst estimate of $124.1 million.
Qlik's shares closed at $24.62 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The stock has gained about 10 percent in three months.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Maju Samuel)