Feb 14 Business software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in license sales, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.

Net income fell to $13.3 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $15.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 27 percent to $137.5 million. Revenue from licenses rose about 24 percent to $93.5 million

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Bill Sorenson would resign for personal reasons. He will continue in the position until a successor is named.

Qlik shares closed at $22.76 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.