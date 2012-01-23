* Intel to buy QLogic's InfiniBand assets for $125 mln in
cash
* Deal to close this qtr
* QLogic says deal will have no impact on profit
Jan 23 Chipmaker Intel Corp said
it has agreed to buy networking products maker QLogic Corp's
InfiniBand assets for $125 million in cash to
strengthen its networking and high-performance computing
capabilities.
Intel said the deal is expected to close within the current
quarter.
"This acquisition is designed to enhance Intel's networking
portfolio and provide scalable high-performance computing fabric
technology," Intel said in a statement.
Intel said it expects a significant number of InfiniBand
employees to join it.
QLogic said it expects the deal's impact on earnings per
share to be neutral.
Shares of Aliso Viejo, California-based QLogic closed at
$16.55 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel closed at
$26.38 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)