June 15 Chipmaker Cavium Inc said it would buy network infrastructure products maker QLogic Corp for about $1.36 billion in equity value, as it looks to expand in the data center and storage market.

Cavium's offer of $15.50 per share represents a premium of about 14.4 percent to QLogic's close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)