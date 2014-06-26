BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
June 26 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc in an all-stock deal to gain access to QLT's experimental treatment for retinal diseases caused by gene mutations.
For QLT shareholders, the transaction represents a 25 percent premium based on a calculation of the closing prices of Auxilium and QLT shares on the Nasdaq on June 25, the companies said.
Auxilium shareholders will receive 3.1359 QLT shares for each share held, and will own about 76 percent of the combined company. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering