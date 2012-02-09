DUBAI Feb 9 Qatar National Bank has picked five banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, the bank said in a statement to the Qatar stock exchange on Thursday.

QNB, Qatar's largest bank by market value, mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered and its own unit, QNB Capital, to manage the roadshows beginning Feb 13, the statement said.

Any bond issue will come from its $7.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme, which was set up in August by Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)