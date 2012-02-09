BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
DUBAI Feb 9 Qatar National Bank has picked five banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, the bank said in a statement to the Qatar stock exchange on Thursday.
QNB, Qatar's largest bank by market value, mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered and its own unit, QNB Capital, to manage the roadshows beginning Feb 13, the statement said.
Any bond issue will come from its $7.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme, which was set up in August by Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.