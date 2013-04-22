Qatar National Bank, rated Aa3/A+/A+, has launched a USD1bn seven-year bond at 3%, according to a source.

The Qatari lender had earlier released guidance of 3.125% area, before refining this to final guidance of 3% area, plus or minus 2bp.

The order book at that stage was over USD2bn.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ, QNB and Standard Chartered are bookrunners.

(By Abhinav Ramnarayan,; Editing by Philip Wright)