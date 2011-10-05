* Q3 profit 1.9 bln riyals, vs 1.5 bln riyals

* Nine-month profit 5.4 bln riyals

* Loans and advances up 44 pct in nine mths to Sept 30 (Adds analyst comment)

DOHA, Oct 5 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it increased lending in Qatar's booming economy.

The bank's third-quarter net profit rose 27 percent to 1.9 billion riyals ($521 million), according to Reuters calculations.

QNB reported a nine-month net profit of 5.4 billion riyals for the period ended Sept. 30. It did not provide figures for the third quarter.

Loans, advances and financing activities rose 43.9 percent at the end of September from a year earlier. Customer deposits jumped 31.4 percent.

"Their growth is strong, the liquidity profile is very solid, and their return on weighted assets is the second highest in MENA," said Japp Meijer, senior analyst at AlembicHC in Dubai.

"From every angle, the performance is phenomenal."

QNB is the first major regional lender to report earnings and is closely watched for indications of the sector's performance.

The bank boosted salaries for Qatari employees by 60 percent, in line with a recent move by the state's government, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

In September the Qatari government hiked salaries, pensions and benefits for its state and military employees by 60 percent, in a move seen as an attempt to help preserve stability in the state.

Meijer said he did not anticipate the salary increase to weigh heavily on the lender's fourth-quarter earnings.

"It might be a few percentage points lower, but nothing drastic," he said.

QNB is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority and has been expanding abroad, with operations in Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

Banks in Qatar are expected to benefit as the country is one of the world's fastest growing economies -- GDP grew as much as 41.8 percent in the second quarter -- and is set to spend more on infrastructure as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Shares in QNB are up 5 percent so far this year. They closed at 139.5 riyals on the Doha exchange Wednesday. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)