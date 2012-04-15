DOHA, April 15 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the Gulf state's largest bank, has acquired a 49 percent
stake in Libya's Bank of Commerce and Development as part of the
Qatari lender's aggressive expansion strategy.
The Benghazi-based bank approved QNB as a strategic partner,
according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the two
institutions, a statement from QNB late on Thursday said.
Bank of Commerce and Development, which employs around 820
people, has total assets of $2 billion and a network of 32
branches, the statement said. No other financial details of the
transaction was disclosed.
The deal "comes in line with QNB's strategic plan of
international expansion in selected and promising markets," QNB
Group Chief Executive Officer Ali Shareef Al-Emadi said in the
statement.
QNB is also said to be in negotiations to acquire Turkey's
Denizbank, the fast-growing Turkish arm of euro zone
debt casualty Dexia.
Last week sources said QNB had made a higher bid after
earlier talks stalled over price. [ID: nL6E8FB1Z5]
The bank is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar
Investment Authority and has operations in Syria, Jordan, the
United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.
Qatar was a major supporter of Libya's NATO-backed rebels,
providing funds, arms and troops and was instrumental in helping
overthrow former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Dinesh Nair)