* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 23 Qatar National Bank (QNB) is increasing its stake in Iraq's Mansour Bank to 51 percent from 23 percent, the company said in a statement on Monday.
QNB Group will increase its representation on Mansour Bank's board after the deal, which QNB said had been approved by the Central Bank of Iraq, the lender said in a statement. (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Reed Stevenson)
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Labor Department is looking into delaying the implementation date of its new fiduciary rule governing the advice that brokers can give about retirement investments, it said on Friday, after President Donald Trump called for a review that could ultimately lead to scrapping it.