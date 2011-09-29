DOHA, Sept 29 Qatar National Bank (QNB)
has boosted salaries for Qatari employees by 60
percent in line with a recent move by the Gulf state's
government, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
"Salaries (for QNB employees) were increased after the
government's announcement," one source said, declining to be
identified.
Earlier this month the Qatar government hiked salaries,
pensions and benefits for its state and military employees by 60
percent, in a move seen as an attempt to help preserve stability
in the wealthy Gulf Arab state.
In March neighbouring Saudi Arabia began distributing more
than $130 billion in social benefits, projects and initiatives
amidst the popular unrest that has spread across the Arab world.
A QNB spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty)