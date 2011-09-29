DOHA, Sept 29 Qatar National Bank (QNB) has boosted salaries for Qatari employees by 60 percent in line with a recent move by the Gulf state's government, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

"Salaries (for QNB employees) were increased after the government's announcement," one source said, declining to be identified.

Earlier this month the Qatar government hiked salaries, pensions and benefits for its state and military employees by 60 percent, in a move seen as an attempt to help preserve stability in the wealthy Gulf Arab state.

In March neighbouring Saudi Arabia began distributing more than $130 billion in social benefits, projects and initiatives amidst the popular unrest that has spread across the Arab world.

A QNB spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting By Regan Doherty)