DOHA Oct 7 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender by market value, posted a third-quarter net profit of 2.1 billion riyals ($576.76 million), according to Reuters calculations, a 10.5 percent increase from year-ago.

The bank reported a nine-month net profit of 6.2 billion riyals, up 15 percent increase from a year earlier, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Reuters calculated the quarterly profit figure from previous financial statements. The bank did not provide any quarterly figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a quarterly profit of 2.2 billion riyals for the third-quarter. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar rials) (Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair)