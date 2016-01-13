* To seek shareholder nod to issue capital bonds
* Q4 net profit 2.58 bln riyals, up 5.3 pct - Reuters
calculation
(Recasts with bond plans, adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Jan 13 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, said on
Wednesday it would ask shareholders to approve the issuance of
capital-boosting bonds to maintain its reserves above regulatory
minimums and support future growth.
It made the announcement as it missed estimates despite
reporting a 5.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit,
according to Reuters calculations.
QNB has said it wants to be the largest bank in the Middle
East and Africa by the end of 2017. It is currently the
second-largest lender in the region by assets, behind South
Africa's Standard Bank.
In pursuit of this goal, the bank has made a number of
acquisitions in recent years. The latest was an agreement last
month to buy Turkey's Finansbank from National Bank
of Greece for 2.7 billion euros.
"The group is keen to maintain a strong capitalisation in
order to support future strategic plans," the bank said in its
earnings statement.
The lender's board had approved issuing Basel III-compliant
bonds that could either enhance its core Tier 1 capital or its
supplementary Tier 2 capital.
Shareholders would be asked to approve the plan at their
annual general meeting, the statement said without giving a date
for the meeting.
QNB's total capital adequacy ratio, a combination of both
Tier 1 and 2 capital and a key indicator of the bank's health,
stood at 16.3 percent as at Dec. 31, above the 12.5 percent
minimum prescribed by Qatar's central bank.
The board would determine the size, timing and pricing of
any capital-boosting bond issue, the statement added.
When other Qatari banks have issued such bonds in recent
years, including Commercial Bank of Qatar and Doha
Bank, they have been placed with government entities,
rather than sold to international investors.
EARNINGS
QNB reported a net profit of 2.58 billion riyals ($708.6
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated. The
bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown of its earnings.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters had
been for a profit of 2.74 billion riyals.
For the full 12 months, net profit in 2015 was up 7.7
percent to 11.3 billion riyals, driven by a rise in operating
income, the bank said in a statement.
QNB said loans and advances stood at 388 billion riyals at
the end of December, up 14.8 percent year on year.
Lending growth in Qatar has been a driver of banking profits
in recent years, boosted by state spending on infrastructure
ahead of the soccer World Cup in 2022.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Editing by David French and Keith Weir)