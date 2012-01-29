DOHA Jan 29 Qatar's finance minister, who is also the chairman of Qatar National Bank, said on Sunday QNB could buy Turkey's Denizbank by year's end if the "price is right".

Asked if he hoped the purchase may be completed by the end of the year, Youssef Kamal said: "If the price is right."

