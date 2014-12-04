Dec 4 QPR Software Plc :

* The Finnish Transport Agency selected QPR Software as its enterprise architecture consulting provider

* Has won tender for enterprise architecture consulting provider of Finnish Transport Agency

* Estimated total revenue of this consultancy is 0.3 million euros ($369,390)

* Says agreement period starts as of Dec. 4, 2014 and runs until Dec. 3, 2016

* QPR will support Finnish Transport Agency in its enterprise architecture work by executing various assignments related to information modeling and designing governance model