Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 QPR Software Plc :
* Senate Properties selected QPR Software as its enterprise architecture consulting provider
* Says estimated total revenue of this consultancy from entire 2014 - 2017 agreement period (initial + possible continuations) is slightly over 0.3 million euros ($367,650)
* Agreement period is six months, starting as of December
* Says after first agreement period agreement can be renewed in six months periods during 2015 - 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)