Dec 22 Qpr Software Plc :

* QPR Software delivers performance and process management software to be used in a local government strategy execution solution in the UAE

* QPR's Strategic Value-Added-Reseller & Implementation partner IYCON FZ LLC, based out of the United Arab Emirates, will build the strategy management system, implement the software and train the users