Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 31 Qpr Software Plc :
* Erdemir Group expands its QPR Metrics powered Group Strategy and People Performance Management to all office employees
* QPR's Advanced Value Added Reseller and one of leading Strategy Management Consulting firms of Turkey, Ironman Consulting, will implement the QPR software, provide business consultancy for the balanced scorecard as well as individual scorecard structuring and also technology consultancy for implementation services in this expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)