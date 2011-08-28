SYDNEY Aug 29 Australia's largest coal freight company, QR National , says it will cooperate with BHP Billiton and other mining companies seeking to set up their own rival rail operations.

"We are more than happy to support and facilitate others looking at what the sensible outcomes would be. We don't expect to do 100 percent of everything in Queensland, the sheer scale would mitigate against that," Chief Executive Lance Hockridge told reporters, saying the company was open to "anything".

BHP has said it plans to build a new rail line between some of its inland Australian coal mines in Queensland state.

