MELBOURNE Aug 23 QR National, Australia's largest coal freight company, reported a 22 percent rise in full year profit on Thursday, helped by cost cuts which offset a drop in coal volumes in the second half due to weaker demand from China.

QR, which competes against Asciano to transport coal to Australia's east coast, said it would buy back up to 10 percent of its shares, returning cash to shareholders as it had decided to slow the pace of growth projects.

Statutory net profit rose to A$441 million ($461 million) for the year to June from A$361 million restated from a year earlier due to an accounting change.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax jumped 52 percent to A$584 million, beating analysts' forecasts around A$552 million.

QR National's shares have been flat so far this year, lagging an 8 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)