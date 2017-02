SYDNEY Nov 10 Australian coal haulage firm QR National said on Thursday while it continued to see significant impact from reduced coal production in Queensland after floods there was no reason to change its forecast.

The freight operator said it saw total coal haul volume of 200-210 million tonnes in the financial year 2012.

It reaffirmed its full-year guidance of Earnings before Interest and Tax of A$578 million. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)