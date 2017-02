SYDNEY, March 23 QR National, Australia's top coal transporter, said on Friday it had revised its full year underlying EBIT forecast to a range of A$540-A$580 million ($560-$601 million), citing industrial action, weaker demand and wet weather.

In February, QR National said coal volumes would be at the lower end of its guidance, but confirmed its underlying EBIT forecast for the full year of A$578 million.

($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett)