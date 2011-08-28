* Impact of floods on coal volumes persists in Q1
* EBIT broadly in line with consensus
* Willing to cooperate with BHP on rival rail line - CEO
SYDNEY, Aug 29 Australia's largest coal freight
company, QR National , posted a maiden net profit in
line with expectations after cost cuts helped offset a sharp
fall in coal haulage volumes which persisted into the first
quarter of the current year.
QR National, which floated in November last year, said it
expected continued growth from resources and bulk commodities
but was cautious about the recovery of coal haulage volumes hit
by severe floods last year.
"Softer coal haulage volumes in Queensland have persisted
into the first quarter, with customers continuing to report a
delayed return to full production levels," Chief Executive Lance
Hockridge said, adding year-to-date coal railings were 18
percent below last year.
QR National posted a maiden full-year profit of A$350
million ($368.6 million) compared to a loss of A$222 million a
year ago. The result included a substantial uplift from tax
arrangements and accounting changes, the company said.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were A$367 million.
This was broadly in line with consensus forecasts of A$364.6
million, according to Thomson Reuters.
The result included a A$187 million impact from floods in
Queensland state which hit coal haulage volumes.
Full-year revenue grew 11 percent to A$1.2 billion.
QR National said it expected to spend A$1.6 billion on
capital expenditure projects this year and declared a final
dividend of 3.7 cents.
Hockridge said QR National would cooperate with BHP
Billiton and other mining companies seeking to set up
their own rival rail operations.
"We are more than happy to support and facilitate others
looking at what the sensible outcomes would be. We don't expect
to do 100 percent of everything in Queensland, the sheer scale
would mitigate against that," Hockridge told reporters, saying
the company was open to "anything".
BHP has said it plans to build a new rail line between some
of its inland Australian coal mines in Queensland state.
QR National shares closed on Friday at A$3.19. The stock,
which was issued to institutional investors at A$2.55 last
November, has defied weak markets despite the impact of severe
flooding on its coal haulage operations.
($1 = 0.950 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)