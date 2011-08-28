SYDNEY Aug 29 Australia's largest coal freight
company, QR National , posted a maiden full-year profit
of A$350 million ($368.6 million) and said it expected growth
from resources and bulk commodities in 2012 despite short-term
caution.
Net profit for the year to June 30 was A$350 million,
compared to a proforma loss of A$222 million in the same period
a year ago.
QR National, which floated late last year, said it expected
to spend A$1.6 billion on capital expenditure projects this year
and declared a final dividend of 3.7 cents.
($1 = 0.950 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)