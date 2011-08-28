SYDNEY Aug 29 Australia's largest coal freight company, QR National , posted a maiden full-year profit of A$350 million ($368.6 million) and said it expected growth from resources and bulk commodities in 2012 despite short-term caution.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was A$350 million, compared to a proforma loss of A$222 million in the same period a year ago.

QR National, which floated late last year, said it expected to spend A$1.6 billion on capital expenditure projects this year and declared a final dividend of 3.7 cents. ($1 = 0.950 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)