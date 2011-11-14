SYDNEY Nov 14 Australia's top coal haulage firm QR National said on Monday it has signed a new haulage contract with Wesfarmers' Curragh mines to carry up to 1.5 million tonnes of coal a year, taking its total haulage from the mine to up to 10 million tonnes a year from mid-2014. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)