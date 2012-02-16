* Net profit down 32 pct, freight revenues up 7 pct

* Queensland tonnage down by 7 pct from a year earlier

* FY 2012 coal haulage seen at low end of 200-210 mln tonne range

PERTH, Feb 16 QR National, Australia's top coal transporter, reported a 32 percent drop in half-year net profit, in the absence of a tax credit it had a year earlier, and said it has begun to see a recovery in coal haulage volumes after flooding cut tonnage.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax rose 11 percent, helped by job cuts, lower maintenance costs and higher tonnages in New South Wales, where the company has been building market share against Pacific National, owned by Asciano.

"We're starting to see the recovery of coal railings that we had hoped for," QR National chief Lance Hockridge told reporters in a media conference call.

"Our Queensland coal tonnages were down by 7 percent compared to a year earlier. On the other hand that was offset by the 34 percent increase in our volumes in the Hunter Valley."

Net profit fell to A$189 million ($200 million) from A$278 million a year earlier. The company attributed the decline to a A$281 million tax credit it received during the prior period.

Overall, QR National saw a 2 percent drop in coal volumes to 98 million tonnes in the December half from a year earlier. Freight revenues for first half of the fiscal year increased by 7 per cent to A$731.8 million.

For the year to June 2012, it expects total coal haul volume to come in at the low end of 200-210 million tonnes it had forecast.

The company said work at its Wiggins Island rail network expansion project began a few weeks ago and will add 27 million tonnes a year in haulage capacity, boosting capacity in the key southern Bowen Basin coal region by 30 percent.

It is scheduled to come online in 2014.

QR National maintained its full-year guidance for earnings before interest and tax at A$578 million, in line with a market consensus of A$573 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its shares fell 1.6 percent to A$3.70, in line with the broader market.

($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Matt Driskill)