* Net profit down 32 pct, freight revenues up 7 pct
* Queensland tonnage down by 7 pct from a year earlier
* FY 2012 coal haulage seen at low end of 200-210 mln tonne
range
PERTH, Feb 16 QR National,
Australia's top coal transporter, reported a 32 percent drop in
half-year net profit, in the absence of a tax credit it had a
year earlier, and said it has begun to see a recovery in coal
haulage volumes after flooding cut tonnage.
Underlying earnings before interest and tax rose 11 percent,
helped by job cuts, lower maintenance costs and higher tonnages
in New South Wales, where the company has been building market
share against Pacific National, owned by Asciano.
"We're starting to see the recovery of coal railings that we
had hoped for," QR National chief Lance Hockridge told reporters
in a media conference call.
"Our Queensland coal tonnages were down by 7 percent
compared to a year earlier. On the other hand that was offset by
the 34 percent increase in our volumes in the Hunter Valley."
Net profit fell to A$189 million ($200 million) from A$278
million a year earlier. The company attributed the decline to a
A$281 million tax credit it received during the prior period.
Overall, QR National saw a 2 percent drop in coal volumes to
98 million tonnes in the December half from a year earlier.
Freight revenues for first half of the fiscal year increased by
7 per cent to A$731.8 million.
For the year to June 2012, it expects total coal haul volume
to come in at the low end of 200-210 million tonnes it had
forecast.
The company said work at its Wiggins Island rail network
expansion project began a few weeks ago and will add 27 million
tonnes a year in haulage capacity, boosting capacity in the key
southern Bowen Basin coal region by 30 percent.
It is scheduled to come online in 2014.
QR National maintained its full-year guidance for earnings
before interest and tax at A$578 million, in line with a market
consensus of A$573 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Its shares fell 1.6 percent to A$3.70, in line with the
broader market.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Matt Driskill)