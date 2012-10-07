UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MELBOURNE Oct 8 QR National, Australia's top coal-freight company, plans to buy back A$1 billion worth of its shares, or 11.9 percent of its share base, it said on Monday after the Queensland government sold more than half its stake in the firm.
QR National offered to buy the shares back for A$3.47 a share, in line with its closing price last Friday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders