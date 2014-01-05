Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Jan 5 German Internet service provider QSC aims to pay its shareholders at least a stable dividend for 2013 and beyond, even if its profits decline, its finance chief told a German newspaper.
"Top priority is that the dividend does not fall in any year," Barbara Stolz told weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, in an interview published on Sunday.
QSC paid shareholders 8 euro cents ($0.11) per share for 2011, its first dividend after its 2000 listing on the German stock exchange, and raised the payout to 9 cents for 2012.
Analysts on average expect QSC's results to show its net profit rose to 20.5 million euros in 2013 from 18.9 million a year earlier, and see it increasing to 25.6 million in 2014.
Stolz said QSC's second priority was to make small acquisitions worth about 5 million to 10 million euros each to strengthen its IT business, especially its software development.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)