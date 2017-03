FRANKFURT Dec 18 Shares in German Internet service company QSC rose 10.6 percent at the market open on Thursday after Manager Magazin said United Internet was interested in the QSC network.

There have been talks at the top management level for some time already but the companies have not reached an agreement on price yet, the magazine said, citing industry sources.

United Internet and QSC were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke)