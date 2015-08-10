FRANKFURT Aug 10 German Internet service provider QSC said its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to 10.6 million euros ($11.6 million) from a year earlier, exceeding expectations.

QSC said on Monday the cost-cutting programme it started in February was taking effect earlier than foreseen, with more than 4 million euros in savings achieved by the end of June and agreements reached with 180 employees to leave the company.

QSC reiterated its full-year forecast to post revenue of more than 400 million euros, EBITDA of more than 40 million and a positive free cash flow. ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)