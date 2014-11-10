FRANKFURT Nov 10 Qsc Ag

* QSC confirms preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2014

* Q3 EBITDA 8.8 million eur

* Q3 revenue 106.6 million eur

* To publish guidance for fiscal 2015 at end of January 2015

* Dividend of at least 10 cents per share planned

* Confirms adjusted guidance for 2014 fiscal year

* Will recover profitability during course of 2015