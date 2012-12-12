DUBAI Dec 12 Qatar Telecom (Qtel), the majority state-owned telecoms operator, is looking to raise $1 billion from a ten-year bond, lead arrangers said.

Guidance for the bond, maturing February 2023, has been set at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U. S. Treasuries, a document released by lead arrangers showed.

The former monopoly, which last tapped global debt markets for $2.75 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2010, is expected to price the bond on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Dinesh Nair)