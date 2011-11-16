(Adds quote, background)
DUBAI Nov 16 Qatar Telecom has
acquired a further 7.45 percent of StarHub,
Singapore's second biggest telecom company, through its Asia
Mobile Holdings joint venture with Singapore Technologies
Telemedia.
"We are pleased to have increased our holding in StarHub, in
conjunction with our partners ST Telemedia and we will look to
take advantage of further growth opportunities to develop our
presence in South East Asia as they arise," Qtel Group chief
executive Nasser Marafih said on Wednesday.
The acquisition was completed through a share purchase
agreement with Aranda Investments, a unit of Singapore state
investor Temasek. No financial detail was given.
Asia Mobile Holdings now controls 56.55 percent of StarHub,
with Qtel's effective holding 14.1 percent, the statement added.
StarHub shares were down 1.05 percent at 0630 GMT at S$2.83.
Last week, StarHub posted a 7.6 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit as operating expenses rose faster than
revenue.
Qtel's third-quarter numbers, reported at the end of
October, saw a 13 percent fall in net profit, which the company
attributed to seasonal promotions and foreign exchange losses.
($1 = 1.294 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dan Lalor)