By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, June 26 Qatar Telecom (Qtel),
the majority state-held telecoms operator, has offered to buy
the remaining 47.5 percent stake it does not already own in
Kuwaiti unit Wataniya, a Kuwaiti bourse statement said
on Tuesday.
Based on Wataniya's current market capitalisation of $3.97
billion, the stake is worth about $1.9 billion, Reuters data
shows.
"Wataniya shares were suspended from trading temporary based
on the financial market authority's instructions. The authority
has received a bid from Qatar Telecom to takeover the entire
transferable shares of the company," the bourse statement said.
Qtel is being advised by Barclays Capital and the
investment banking arm of National Bank of Kuwait, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Qtel offer was submitted to Kuwait's Capital Markets
Authority, which is reviewing the proposal, the source said.
Based on the authority's recommendation, Wataniya can review the
offer and appoint financial advisors to evaluate it.
Qtel bought the Wataniya stake in 2007 for about $3.7
billion. Kuwait Investment Authority, the Gulf state's sovereign
wealth fund, has a 23.5 percent stake in Wataniya and the
remaining shares are publicly held.
New Kuwaiti capital markets bylaws, introduced last year,
requires any entity who buys more than 30 percent of a listed
Kuwaiti firm to bid for the remaining outstanding shares within
30 days.
Kuwait's No. 2 telecom operator, whose chief executive
resigned earlier in June, has operations in Kuwait, Tunisia,
Algeria, the Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the
Maldives. In April, it reported a 90-percent drop in
first-quarter net profit, with earnings from the prior-year
period boosted by a one-off fair value gain.
Qtel has been raising stakes in its subsidiaries recently.
Earlier in June, Qtel agreed to double its stake in Iraq's
No. 2 operator Asiacell to 60 percent for $1.47 billion as it
seeks to exploit rising demand for broadband.
Qtel also owns a majority stake in Omani telco Nawras
.
Shares in Qtel ended down 1.1 percent on the Doha bourse
Tuesday, while Wataniya shares were halted in Kuwait. The
statement came after markets closed.
