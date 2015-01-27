Jan 27 Guangdong Qtone Education Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two educational firms for a combined 1.13 billion yuan ($181.00 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 282.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JypxpP; bit.ly/15NVTyI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2430 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)