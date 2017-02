MADRID Nov 9 Grupo Rayet, a leading shareholder in Spanish property company Quabit, said on Friday it planned to file for bankruptcy in coming days after failing to reach an agreement to renegotiate its debt.

It said Quabit itself had done a debt refinancing deal last January "which guarantees its viability in the medium term during times of particular uncertainty". (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor)